"Canada’s Next Top Model" brings in some of Canada’s best undiscovered talent. The aspiring models are taught the ins and outs of the modeling world as they compete for the grand prize of being "Canada’s Next Top Model". The winner will receive a modeling contract with Sutherland Models, a $100,000 beauty contract, and will be featured in Fashion Magazine. The show is hosted by Canadian actress/former model Tricia Helfer, who is better known as Number six on "Battlestar Galactica". This show is the Canadian version of the popluar UPN series, "America's Next Top Model". "Canada’s Next Top Model" is co-produced by Temple Street Productions and The May Street Group, in association with CHUM Television and CBS Paramount International TV.