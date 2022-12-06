Not Available

Canada's Smartest Person

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    An interactive television series that redefines what it means to be smart. We’ll shatter the myth that to be smart you need to have a high IQ, be a math whiz or trivia buff. Every week four new hopefuls battle it out in front of a live studio audience in six categories of smarts: musical, physical, social, logical, visual and linguistic. In the series finale eight finalists will go head to head to earn the title of Canada's Smartest Person. It's a whole new way of looking at smarts!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images