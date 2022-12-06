Not Available

Sex, thrills and more than a little danger are involved in this new mystery drama series set in a busy medical-legal centre in Melbourne. Starring some of Australia's best-known actors, the series delves into the secret lives of the professionals who work at Canal Road, as well as the clients who seek their help. At the heart of it all is talented psychiatrist Spence McKay (Paul Leyden), who's determined to find out the truth behind the tragic deaths of his wife and young son. Will he ever get to the bottom of what happened? We'll have to wait and see. And in the meantime, Spence won't be the only member of the Canal Road staff whose life will take a shocking detour!