Canberra Al Desko with Annabel Crabb takes us into the Parliament House offices of a host of political characters, including new Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, his tactical right-hand-man James McGrath, rugged individualist Jacqui Lambie, new Mum Amanda Rishworth, Barnaby Joyce, who talks about his recent stoush with a Hollywood celebrity, right-wing rebel with a cause Cory Bernardi, inter-party chums Josh Frydenberg and Ed Husic – and many more. Annabel snoops on them at work: What sort of letters do they get? What tragic concoctions do they have for lunch? Amusing, surprising and at times ridiculous, this series lets you get to know politicians in their Canberra habitat.