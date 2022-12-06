Not Available

Allen Funt got wise to the power of comedic humiliation in the Army. He was known to secretly tape record his fellow servicemen's complaints about the state of things and then broadcast the recordings on the Armed Forces Radio. Stunts like those led to his national radio show, called Candid Microphone, which debuted in 1948 and peppered radio waves time and again for thirty years. That radio show led to a TV show that after over 50 years continues on the PAX network, hosted by Peter Funt (Allen's son) and co-hosted by Dina Eastwood (wife of Clint Eastwood). -The first "reality" show. -The longest-running comedy show on TV. -The current version of the theme song (beginning in Nov. 1999) is sung by Little Richard. Broadcast History Armed Forces Radio / ABC-Radio - 1947 "Candid Microphone" ABC-TV - Aug. 1948, Sun. 8:00 Oct. 1948, Wed. 8:30 Nov. 1948, Fri. 8:00 NBC - May 1949, Sun. 7:30 (name changed to Candid Camera) July 1949, Thu. 9:00 CBS - Se