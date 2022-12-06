Candidate for Goddess

Not Available

The world is being attacked by the mysterious "Victims" giant space monsters sent to destroy Zion and all its inhabitants. Zion's only defense are the five Goddesses sentient mechas, each bonded to her own pilot and repairer. With a high pilot turnover, it's up to the Goddess Academy (GOA) to train young candidates with gifted abilities (called EX) to one day become a pilot of a Goddess. Candidate #88 - Zero has just joined the GOA and deep, dark mysteries and secrets soon unfold between Zero, the pilots & candidates, and the Goddess Ingrid as the Victims press their attack.