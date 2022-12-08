Candidly Nicole

Not Available

Creative Director, entrepreneur, philanthropist, writer, actress, mother… Born and raised in Los Angeles and having always been surrounded by music and costumes, Nicole developed an appreciation for fashion at an early age. She is the Creative Director of House of Harlow and Winter Kate and has developed these brands into full-fledged collections, offering ready-to-wear, jewelry, eyewear, footwear, and handbags and are available globally at high-end department and specialty stores. As a mentor on NBC’s Fashion Star, she helps unknown designers for the chance to win a multi-million dollar prize to launch their own collection. In addition to dozens of TV credits, Richie founded The Richie-Madden Children’s Foundation (RMCF) an organization that provides meaningful opportunities to children around the world. She also serves on the board of the Environmental Media Association, and supports other charities including The Young Musicians Fund, The Art of Elysium and The Race to Erase MS. She was recently honored by A Place Called Home for her philanthropic efforts. Richie currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.