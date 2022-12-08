Not Available

Nicole Richie brings her unfiltered sense of humor and unique ability to infiltrate any environment to a new series based on her entertaining tweets. #CandidlyNicole will take audiences on a fun and intimate ride through her own amusing point of view based on her outlandish reflections on social media. The show will detail her daily adventures and give insight into her decisions on style, relationships, her work life and her journey to adulthood. Whether it’s having a discussion with her dad about who his favorite daughter is on Father’s Day, meeting with a doctor about having her tramp stamp removed or helping her best friend find a date, Nicole has no problem offering her uncensored opinion to everyone she meets (even if they didn't ask for it). Her one-of-a-kind, tongue-in-cheek commentary inspires people to laugh, learn and shake their head in wonderment.