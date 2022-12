Not Available

This anime narrates the story of an orphan, Candice White. The story goes from her early childhood in Pony's home, to her being a nurse in World War 1. Sweet Candy is adopted by a wealthy family, who take care of her. Her best friend is Annie, an orphan too. She too is adopted by another wealthy family. Candy and Annie live their lives trough the beginning of the 20th century. The anime shows all Candy's adventures in her life, her boyfriends, love, and heartaches.