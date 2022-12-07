Not Available

Cannabis Planet is a weekly, 30 minute television program that will explore the merits of Cannabis as a Medicine, Industrial Resource, Agricultural Crop and more. Collective Profiles, Grow Tips with Ed Rosenthal, Cannabis Cooking, news and information. Premiers Saturday, August 1st at Midnight on KDOC TV, Los Angeles and will air every Saturday at Midnight. and Wednesdays at 12:30 am. Check your local listings & the T.V. Guide. http://cannabisplanet.tv Would you like to let KDOC know how you feel about their attitude? KDOC-TV 625 N Grand Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (949) 442 9800 (949) 261-5956 Fax [email protected] Express your thanks to KJLA: KJLA TV 2323 Corinth Ave West Los Angeles, CA 90064 Toll Free: 800.588.5788 [email protected]