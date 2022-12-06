Not Available

Canned Carrott was a 30 minute pre-recorded slot given to comedy genius Jasper Carrott. It also starred Robert Powell, Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis. The shows suture was 2 stand up routines with Jasper, Jasper's spoofs of then current TV commericials, A sketch with Punt & Dennis (Jasper guest starred in a couple of their sketches), Jasper's own weekly slapstick Benny Hill style sketch 'Wiggy', and his short sketch 'The Detectives' with Robert Powell. After Canned Carrott ended The Detectives returned to the screen in an expanded form as its own full length 30 minute sitcom (which ran for 5 whole series). As well as that, Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis got their own spin off sketch show series 'The Imaginatively Titled Punt & Dennis Show' which ran for 2 series.