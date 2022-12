Not Available

Follow six gay singles who've been unlucky in love on a road to relationship recovery as host Stefan Springman and others help transform the hopefuls emotionally, physically and behaviorally to attract a partner. Candidates include James, whose career failure has affected his self-esteem; Mandy, a dancer with anxiety issues; uptight Robert, who needs to learn to let himself go; and Jenni, a mom with a strong and, at times, intimidating personality.