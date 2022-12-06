Not Available

"Can't Hurry Love" is a US sitcom that ran for less than five months between September 1995 and February 1996. The show starred Nancy McKeon as a 20-something placement coordinator at a New York City personnel agency. McKeon plays Annie O'Donnell, a single career woman living in New York City and searching for Mr. Right. The show was produced by Axelrod-Widdoes Productions and CBS Entertainment Productions in association with TriStar Television. Today, rights to the show are owned by Paramount Pictures.