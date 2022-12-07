Can't Take It with You

Not Available

Series confronting some of the emotional dilemmas people face in writing a will and help them with the often taboo and neglected task of working out how to evaluate and divide their estate. An astonishing 70 percent of us will go to our graves without ever making a will. However, dying without a legally valid will, or having written an incorrect one, can lead to loved ones receiving nothing and could even tear a family apart. Each week Sir Gerry Robinson, one of the country's leading businessmen, and top legal expert Sue Medder will help two families face up to writing their wills, bringing friends and relatives together to discuss who gets what and why.