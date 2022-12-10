Not Available

Cantando por un Sueño is a television contest produced by the Mexican television network Canal de las Estrellas which also aired on Univision in the United States. As with its twin show Bailando por un sueño, celebrities are paired with common, everyday people. However, in Cantando por un Sueño, contestants have to sing, rather than dance to impress the panel of judges and win. The panel of judges is made up of famous Latin American singers. Prizes generally include costly interventions to help people in unfortunate situations including blindness, deafness, paralysis, mortal diseases, bankruptcy, etc. Mexican singer Thalía is the 'godmother' of this contest, and she sings the title song of the show too. Cantando por un Sueño had three seasons of about seven episodes each and concluded in a final fourth season Called "Reyes de la Canción" where the winners, runner-ups and 3rd place finishers of the first three seasons compete in a final showdown..