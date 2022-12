Not Available

* Based on a popular love-sim game by COCKTAIL SOFT/F&C・FC01 Asau Daisuke is a high school student and a gifted artist - but he is currently suffering from a block, which keeps him from painting. His childhood friend, Tachibana Amane, who loves him deeply, persuades him to do a portrait of Kimikage Yurina, a girl with a heart condition, before Yurina undergoes surgery. In the process of rediscovering his art, Daisuke also realizes the love that he and Amane feel for each other.