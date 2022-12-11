Capital Master

Not Available

Liu Changyan is the son of Liu Jiuxian, the first division teacher in the capital. He has some cynicism, but his superior intelligence and his love for hugging injustice. He does not want to stick to his father's light and vows to rely solely on his own skill, The head teacher's name, known as the best teacher in the world. His father will be the daughter of an old friend, known as the first beauty of the capital of the Chu Chu promised Liu dialect, but Liu remarks on the gentle and beautiful Chu Jun not interested. And rebellious little princess rebellious do not fight, quietly started an affair. A secret leak of the court made their feelings have changed, the original small gentle is not the flesh and blood of the emperor, but the court official Oboi and the Queen's illegitimate daughter, due to the incident and involved in a number of major cases of Ao Bai, Liu weight Words adhere to their own principle of being a man, decided to track down the matter in the end, sad little gentleman who went out to be a nun.