The body of a teenage girl is found in the forest near the rural village of Manscheid, deep in the North of Luxembourg. Luc Capitani, a gruff detective from the South of the country, is put in charge of the case. Having trouble navigating the closed, communal and protective mentality of the northerners, Capitani finds himself unwillingly dependent on the help of Elsa Ley, a young and intrepid local policewoman. The officers quickly find themselves entangled in a web of secrets and lies.