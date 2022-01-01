Not Available

Capitu is the name of the main female character of the novel by Machado de Assis, Dom Casmurro. She is the object of Bentinho's (Dom Casmurro) obsession. The novel forces the reader to decide if Capitu cheats or not on Bentinho, due to the dubious interpretation of reality by the protagonist, Bentinho, who is blinded by jealousy. It was also the name of the Brazilian television series written by Euclydes Marinho and presented by Rede Globo between 8 December and 13 December 2008. The production was a homage to the centennial anniversary of the death of Brazilian writer Machado de Assis, author of Dom Casmurro, the romance on which the miniseries was based.