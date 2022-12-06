Captain Caveman & the Teen Angels

Not Available

"Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels" centers on the mystery-solving adventures of the Teen Angels (Brenda, Dee Dee and Taffy) and their friend Captain Caveman (or Cavey for short), a prehistoric caveman whom the girls discovered and thawed from a block of ice. Captain Caveman's powers include super-strength, a variety of useful objects hidden inside his fur, and a club that allows him to fly and from which pops out different tools he uses to fight crime. Captain Caveman's voice was provided by Mel Blanc. The first and second seasons of the show were part of "Scooby's All-Star Laff-A-Lympics" and "Scooby's All-Stars" through 1979. Cavey and the girls also participated in sporting competitions as part of The Scooby Doobies team on the half-hour "Laff-A-Lympics" segment. In March 1980, Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels were given their own half hour show with 16 new episodes combined with reruns from 1977–1979.