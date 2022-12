Not Available

The adventures of Captain Fathom and his submarine, the ARGONAUT. His crew-members are Cookie, Ronnie, Scotty, Miss Perkins and Flip the porpoise . Like Cambria's earlier series, Space Angel and Clutch Cargo, this was filmed in their innovative SYCHRO-VOX process combining real mouths with animated pictures. The episodes could be broken down into five 6-minute segments in cliffhanger format. Renowned comic book artist Alex Toth was the director.