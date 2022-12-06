Not Available

Based on Captain James Cook's three voyages. It was on his first voyage, in 1770 (while in the South Pacific region to observe the transit of Venus), that Captain Cook discovered the east coast of Australia. He later recommended Australia as a future British colony. Made principally on location, using a full-size replica of the 'Endeavour' (built for the Australian bicentenary), this has a salty atmosphere lacking from many historial 'sea dramas'. Michell's performance as the titular Yorkshireman has also been praised for its complexity.