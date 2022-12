Not Available

Based at Sky Rocket Control, Captain Mack and his engineer Samson (who happens to be a monkey) keep a watchful eye over the residents of Sunshine City. He'll zip to the rescue in one of his Sky Rockets to help anyone in need. Captain Mack has three Sky Rockets - each is a different colour and each has different qualities. The blue one hovers and has a winch, the red one is amazingly fast and the yellow one is full of gadgets!