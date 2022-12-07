Captain Midnight (1942)

Not Available

Captain Midnight was only one of the many aviation serials released in wartime whose leading characters where derived from early pulp magazines and radio favorites. In this serial, Captain Albright is an extremely skilled aviator better known as Captain Midnight, who is assigned to neutralize the sinister Ivan Shark, an evil enemy scientist who is merrily bombing major American cities. Our hero leads the Secret Squadron to rescue Joyce, who is threatened with death for fifteen thrilling episodes, only to be rescued by her own ingenuity or the skill of Captain Midnight at the appropriate last moment.