Not Available

Evil denizens of Video-Land threaten to invade the real world! Captain S, Video Defender and SEGA-obsessed gamer must enter GENESIS videogames to keep our world safe from pixelated badnicks. Battling alongside him are his best friends: Becky, a brainy gamer with a secret crush, and Lunk, a jock with a voracious appetite. His rival, the nefarious NES, keeps the S-Team on their toes with an abundance of Nintendo-themed accoutrements. Each episode contains a special life lesson that Captain S must learn to overcome real world troubles, as well as amp it up in Video-Land. Move over, Nintendo! Here comes Captain S!