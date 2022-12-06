Not Available

This could possibly be one of the greatest, most silliest cartoons of our time....of ALL time! Take a look and meet Jones, Sputnik, Nav. Black, 1st Officer Scarlet, & last but not least, the hero, Capt. Star. Other characters like the 3-eyed bounty hunter Jasper quilt, Phony pilot, Bloater (Bladder, Blister, What was his name?), & even A Teddy Bear army add humour & adventure to each episode!. "And they thought that I was dead, But I came out with a multiplied head.... Nine heads in all !!!" Bios Captain Star- One of the greatest heroes of ALL time & a universally known character of justice. He is the leader of the "Boiling Hell" crew & has accomplished thousands of missions such as the famous "29 captain's rescue". He awaits his orders from Mission control to this very day hoping that he will battle across the galaxy.......once again. 1st Officer Scarlet- An excellent professor of biology & a great officer aswell (Hence, The name). She has the skill to becom