Captain's Log, is a documentary series that makes connections between New Zealand's present and past as it explores our island nation's relationship with the sea. Presenter Peter Elliott circumnavigates New Zealand as he retraces the journey made by Captain James Cook in 1769, and investigates what has changed, and what is there now. Travelling on 20 different boats, Elliot explores the coastline and reveals the events that have formed New Zealand's maritime heritage.