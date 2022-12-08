Not Available

From the producers of the hit true crime series Snapped, Captured is an engrossing true-crime series that puts women at the center of solving fascinating mysteries. Each episode of Captured opens with a shocking event - an unexplained disappearance, a violent and unprovoked assault, or cold-blooded murder. The case centers on a strong female protagonist whose tenacity unravels the mystery and drives the show. Whether she's the friend or parent of the victim, a tenacious investigator, or an ambitious district attorney; she has a firsthand connection with the crime and she can't let it rest until the mystery is solved and the criminal is captured. Each episode will also feature a special segment called "Help us Capture…" which asks for viewer tips in cracking an unsolved case or catching a criminal at large. (Source: Oxygen)