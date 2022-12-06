Not Available

Capturing Mary, set in the same grand house presided over by young Joe (Joes Palace), is a dark exploration of its heyday, when society's most influential figures met to be entertained by Elliot Graham's father. When Mary returns to the house where as a successful and ambitious young woman she attended the glittering parties, she gradually reveals to Joe the chilling tale of life destroyed by the sinister attentions and lingering influence of the charming Greville White. In a compulsive story of lost youth within a class-ruled Britain of an earlier generation, Capturing Mary is a moving dramatisation of the power of the past to hold in thrall and damage the promise of young life.