First used widely by drivers in Russian and eastern Europe, dashboard-mounted cameras are constantly recording motoristsʼ behaviour on the roads. Thousands of dash cams around the world have captured just about every bizarre, ridiculous and downright dangerous mishap imaginable. Car Crash TV features some of the most shocking, from freak accidents and amazing escapes to racehorses on the loose. One of the most amazing facts of the series is that no one was seriously injured in any of the crashes featured.