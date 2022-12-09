Car Matchmaker

Not Available

Spike Feresten is best known as being a former ``Seinfeld'' writer and talk show host, but he's also a car guy. In each half-hour episode of the series, Feresten finds someone who needs a car, gets to know the person, and uses his car knowledge and instincts to find three vehicles that he thinks suit the buyer, who -- in turn -- chooses one of the three options by the end of the episode. After the buyer's selection is made, Feresten makes it known whether or not he agrees with the choice.