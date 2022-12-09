Carefree Travellers

Not Available

It is a travel program whereby the cast travel around various countries in the form of package tours alongside participating travellers and invited guests, but without the usual managers, talent agents and various staff behind the scenes tagging along. For Season 2, slightly different from Season 1, the cast, invited guests and participating travellers travel around various countries experiencing local cultures, based on the schedule tailored from the wish lists of the fixed cast and invited guests, and following local package tours.