Caribbean Food Made Easy

Four-part Caribbean cookery series in which passionate food enthusiast Levi Roots travels around Jamaica and across the UK showing how to bring sunshine flavours to your kitchen. Levi Roots grew up in Jamaica where his grandmother taught him the magic of Caribbean cooking. He later moved to England, but yearned for the music and sunshine of Jamaica. To combat his homesickness he would spend hours in the kitchen, preparing the recipes his grandmother had given him and refining her recipe for jerk chicken sauce - a mission that led to him appearing on BBC Two's Dragons' Den where he won financial backing to market his sauce commercially.