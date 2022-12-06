Not Available

HGTV's series ``Caribbean Life'' follows families as they pack up and head to the Caribbean. In each episode, a couple search for an affordable slice of heaven as they tour homes on white, sandy beaches. The real estate advisers chosen to help must find locations for growing families, couples just starting out, and families looking for a fresh start, while sticking to their respective budgets. Leaving their lives in the states behind, these couples and families hope to start over in paradise, but for a price each can afford.