Caribbean with Simon Reeve

Simon Reeve travels around the edge of the Caribbean Sea for a stunning new three-part series. With thousands of beautiful islands and a long mainland coast, the Caribbean is a vast area spanning a million square miles. Home to some of the most dangerous places on the planet, it is also one of the most vibrant, exciting and extreme regions on earth. With Simon's characteristic insight, humour and warmth, the series promises to bring to life the unique stories and beautiful landscapes of the Caribbean.