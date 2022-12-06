Carla Cametti PD

Not Available

This six-part Australian crime series is centered around Carla Cametti, an Italian-Australian Private Detective. Sassy, sexy and determined, Carla Cametti has the looks and street smarts to get what she wants. But she also has a personal life that’s rife with danger – from a family riddled with gangsters to her volatile relationship with Detective Luciano Gandolfi, a dangerously smooth policeman seconded to curb Melbourne’s burgeoning gangland activity. Oh, and there’s a price on her head, but at least life isn’t dull, and for a girl like Carla, that means more than a 9 to 5 job and money in the bank - although money for the rent wouldn’t go astray? The enchanting Diana Glenn and Vince Colosimo lead a stellar ensemble cast as Carla and Gandolfi, two people who share a penchant for danger and an undeniable attraction for each other. The series also stars Nicole Da Silva, Robert Mammone, Sullivan Stapleton and Daniela Farinacci.