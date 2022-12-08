Carlisle - The Two Thousand Year City

Not Available

Only two British cities have endured for 2000 years – London and Carlisle. London celebrates its history in continuing power and prestige. Carlisle, on other hand, is often thought of as a quaint northern frontier town that went to sleep sometime shortly after the Border Wars. But now the writer and historian Alistair Moffat brings Carlisle’s forgotten history to life. A City of Gods and Kings, War and Trade. It’s a fascinating study of a City that for two millennia has stood at the crossroads of history.