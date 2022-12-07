Not Available

CARLOS tells the story of Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, who was one of the most wanted terrorists in the world for two decades. Between 1974, when he attempted to kill a British businessman, and 1994, when he was arrested in Khartoum, he lived several lives under many names and went through all the political complexities of his era. Who was Carlos? How were his identities interrelated and superimposed? What did they revolve around? And who was he before he threw himself heart and soul into his endless combat? These are the questions this fiction is built upon.