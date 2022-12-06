Carol & Company

Not Available

In this short-lived attempt to revive Carol Burnett's TV career in the early '90s, the approach was a little different from earlier series. This time Burnett would take on a different persona each week, and each installment resembled a sitcom episode. As always, the "company" of background performers appeared as different characters each week, with special guests dropping in from time to time. Some episodes featured Jeremy Piven as a member of the company, who was later replaced with Peter Krause. Meagen Fay and Richard Kind went on to appear in Burnett's next series, "The Carol Burnett Show" (1991).