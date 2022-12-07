Not Available

Starting off as an online phenomenon, Dave is now bringing this unique chatshow to a TV audience for the very first time. Or, we should say, a conventional TV audience – we don't know whether we're coming or going when it comes to ways people watch what our dads used to call telly these days. Presented by Red Dwarf's Robert Llewellyn, Carpool sees the actor slip into a blissfully simple routine – he gets behind the wheel of his Toyota Prius, picks up a celebrity guest and chews the fat with them while he drives them to their destination. The online version of Carpool got an enormous two million downloads and boasted guests such as Stephen Fry, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Ross and David Mitchell. This brand new series sees Robert manage to drive and chat to some more top guests.