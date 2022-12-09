Carried With Love

Not Available

Matt character finds a baby that she decides to take in and adopt. She is best friend's with Great so she forces him to be the father of the baby. But later he wants to be her real lover but she's not ready to be anyone wife yet. They bicker a lot but they're also lovey dovey too. The plot will revolve around the struggles of adoption and the feeling of confliction that adoptive parents face when the child is not biologically theirs. Some feel that you cannot love another child the same if he/she is not biologically yours. Hence the title, "Love Must be Carried." The saying is that a mother's love for a child that she had carried for 9 months is greater than her love for an adopted child since they aren't blood related. However, this lakorn will probably prove that wrong because Matt and Great will be able to show that a child doesn't have to be biologically yours for you to fully love with all your heart.