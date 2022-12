Not Available

14-year-old Carrie Willow and her younger brother, Nick, are evacuated from London to a small Welsh town during World War II. Fleeing the German bombing, they are taken in by the strict Mr Evans and his sister, Auntie Lou. Based on the best-selling book by Nina Bawden. Starring Alun Armstrong (Messiah II), Geraldine McEwan (The Magdalene Sisters) and Pauline Quirke (Birds of a Feather).