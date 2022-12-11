Carry On Forever

Not Available

Martin Clunes narrates this documentary celebrating the success of the `Carry On' films. The brand has captured audiences throughout the world, and is known for introducing legendary comedy acts such as Sid James, Charles Hawtrey and Kenneth Williams. The show replays iconic moments, as well as revealing some never-before-seen footage and photography. Some of the `Carry On' cast give interviews as they are taken on a reminiscent journey of their time on screen. The stars appearing include Amanda Barrie, Liz Fraser, Bernard Cribbins, Juliet Mills, Sally Geeson, June Whitfield, Shirley Eaton, Fenella Fielding and Jim Dale.