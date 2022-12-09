Not Available

The laughs are guaranteed this Easter on ITV3, as the channel celebrates the iconic Carry On movies in a new documentary series. In a special on screen event covering the whole of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, ITV3 will be airing some of the most loved Carry On movies back to back. The centrepiece of these celebrations will be a brand new and exclusive 3 part documentary called ‘Carry On Forever’, narrated by Martin Clunes. Martin says “Carry On films were a staple when I was growing up and this documentary charts their development through changing tastes over the years like a weird, saucy social history." The series will be the definite guide to the Carry On movies – a true British institution. Discover how legendary comedy moments were made with some of its greatest stars including Kenneth Williams, Sid James, Charles Hawtrey, Joan Sims and Barbara Windsor. Included within the programmes are new cast interviews, never before seen behind the scenes footage, extraordinary on set photography (some unseen for over 5 decades), emotional trips back in time for cast members, location reunions and much more. Some of the Carry On cast providing interviews for the new documentary series include Amanda Barrie, Liz Fraser, Bernard Cribbins, Juliet Mills, Sally Geeson, June Whitfield, Shirley Eaton, Fenella Fielding and Jim Dale. “Carry On is the most successful and best loved brand in British movie comedy history, influencing generations of comedians. Stars like Sid James, Charles Hawtrey and Kenneth Williams have remained icons to this day, their faces and catch-phrases known the world over” says Mark Robinson, Executive Producer at Shiver. Mark continues “It has been an incredible privilege for Shiver to make this series – and to reunite many of the stars with their Carry On pasts – taking them back to filming locations and showing them behind the scenes photos they had never seen before. We can promise plenty of surprises in store for Carry On fans of all ages” “This Easter on ITV3 we’ve commissioned a brand new documentary series for the channel celebrating the iconic Carry On films. Sitting alongside this 3 part series will be back to back Carry On movies ensuring ITV3 is the destination channel for laughter across the Easter weekend” says Paul Mortimer, Controller of Digital Channels.