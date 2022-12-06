Cars, Cops And Criminals

Not Available

In the last ten years car crime has moved on and the story is no longer yobs stealing cars for kicks, its criminals stealing cars to order. Now they break into your house to steal the keys! For the first time, the car cops are co-ordinating their efforts nationwide and have allowed us unique behind the scenes access to the newly formed Vehicle Crime Intelligence Squad (AVCIS). We reveal how the AVCIS is cracking down on car crime with the cross border Operation Utah and seizing the cars from the crooks. In London we follow the criminals who are trading on the rise in scrap metal prices and lifting cars from the streets.