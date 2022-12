Not Available

The main character of this story is Takashiro Shugo. A former police officer who is now unemployed and spends a lot of time in a brothel. From time to time he took detective work from his former boss. When the story begins, the problem of missing people is done by him. The person he must find is Kohzuki Yura. A blind woman who has an intimate relationship before work begins. In addition, many report serial murder cases that occur very mysteriously, the victims are always women.