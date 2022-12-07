Not Available

Carter Oosterhouse is a man on a mission in his HGTV series, Carter Can. Carter comes to the rescue for homeowners who think that their home improvement project can't be done because of time, expense or lack of expertise. While others may not be able to pull it off, homeowners quickly discover that Carter can by using his extensive building and carpentry skills to solve challenging renovation dilemmas. In addition to practical advice, Carter provides green-building solutions and design alternatives that conserve energy and reduce environmental waste to each renovation project. When homeowners can't Carter Can