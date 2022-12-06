Carthage: The Roman Holocaust

Not Available

Carthage was Rome's equal, rival and almost her conqueror. In 146 BC Roman General Scipio Destroyed the city of Carthage so painstakingly and utterly that not a single building was left standing. What did the Romans so fear about the Carthaginians that in the end they would be prompted to the most terrible acts of reprisal in the ancient world? A new archaeological dig by Dr. Richard Miles of Cambridge University, penetrates the burned layer of the Roman holocaust and uncovers fresh evidence.