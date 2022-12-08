Cartoon Central on Channel Frederator

Not Available

Channel Frederator is cartoon central on the Internet. Discover comedy, action, adventure, or experimental films, and watch the best of the best in indie animation online. Tune in to ToonsDay for online animation from the rising stars of animation today; Saturday Morning Cartoons for the funniest cartoons anywhere; Cartoon Conspiracy for discussion about fan theories and current animation obsessions; and animation headlines and interviews on Toon Buzz. Channel Frederator was founded in 2005 by Fred Seibert as one of the first animation channels on the Internet, helping to distribute independent animator's films to a worldwide audience--online and for free.