Following success as a late night talk show host, Space Ghost recruits Brak (now has short-term memory) to his cast for his very own variety show. Zorak (from Coast to Coast) serves as the third host.Cartoon Planet is a show full of comedy skits that'll make you bounce off the walls with laughter!Sadly, this show no longer airs at all, so your only bet is to buy one of the CDs,or crack out the old tapes for some Cartoon Planet nostalgia.